Watch moment United Airlines plane loses tyre during take-off

A United Airlines Boeing 777 plane lost a tyre after it took off from San Francisco International Airport on Thursday, 7 March.

United flight 35 was flying to to Osaka, Japan, with 249 people on board. when it had to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles.

The airline said the aircraft has six tyres on both of its main landing gear struts and is designed to land safely with tyres missing or damaged.

SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel said the tyre landed in a nearby car park.

No injuries were reported at the time of writing.