A major landslide continues to threaten more homes in Rolling Hills Estates, southern California, after 12 were destroyed when the hillside gave way and began sliding into the canyon below on Saturday (July 8).

Drone footage shows damaged homes with visible cracks “leaning” over the edge of the hill.

Los Angeles County Fire Captain Chiyoshi Hasegawa said about 16 people were evacuated from the buildings.

Cracks and movement could be heard from the scene on Sunday afternoon and officials fear the continuing landslide will force more people to evacuate.