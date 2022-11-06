Strong winds caused a number of American flags to fall down behind Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman as he spoke at a campaign rally on Saturday (5 November).

The event featured a guest speech from Barack Obama, with the former president lending his backing to the Democratic Party’s representative ahead of the US midterms.

In an unfortunate moment, as Mr Fetterman was introducing Mr Obama, the flags behind him fell to the ground as the wind picked up.

During his speech, the former president warned “truth is on the ballot” in the upcoming election.

