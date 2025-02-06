Moment Washington priest is attacked by ‘disturbed’ man during prayer service

This is the shocking moment a Washington priest was attacked by a “disturbed” man during a prayer service on Tuesday.

The suspect has been identified as Joshua James Sommers.

Worshippers at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes were in the middle of mass when Sommers jumped out of his pew and charged toward the altar.

Rev. David Gaines can be seen standing up and crying out as the suspect throws a punch at him.

Sommers quickly fell to the floor, where Gaines was able to subdue him as others rushed to the altar to help.