Huge waves flood ferry deck and smash against cars during Washington storm

Huge waves flood a ferry deck and smash against cars during a storm in Washington.

Powerful winds and heavy rain battered the state, with this footage from Washington State Ferries showing rough sea waves pouring into a vessel, flooding the deck.

The footage was captured by a Washington State Ferries employee on Tuesday (9 January), near the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

A company spokesman said: “We were moving the vessel without passengers to Anacortes. Damage was minimal and did not affect service.”