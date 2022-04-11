Watch live as Biden announces new actions to fight gun crime

Watch live as President Joe Biden and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announce additional steps the Administration is taking to combat gun crime.

The measures will attempt to crack down on 'ghost guns', which are unserialized, privately-made firearms. These pose a challenge to law enforcement attempting to trace guns found at a crime scenes back to an individual purchaser.

In addition, the president will nominate Steve Dettelbach to serve as Director the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the federal law enforcement agency responsible for enforcing gun laws.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here