Argentina: Deadly storm brings powerful winds to Bahia Blanca

A deadly storm brought extreme winds to a coastal city in Argentina on Saturday, 16 December.

Thirteen people were reported to have died after a thunderstorm hit Bahia Blanca, the city's mayor said.

Electricity in the region was lost as it was hit by winds of more than 140km per hour (87 miles per hour).

Some of those who died were killed after the roof of a sports club they were sheltering inside collapsed.

In a statement, the municipality said firefighters were working at the scene people were feared trapped under the rubble.