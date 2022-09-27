Family of six stranded on top of car rescued from floods in Arizona

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials rescued a family of six who became trapped on the roof of a car during flooding in Maricopa on 21 September.

The family was rescued by helicopter after the car became stuck in flooded wash.

Life jackets were dropped to the trapped people before they were lifted to safety.

Some of the family members rescued were children, including a child who appeared to be a toddler, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported.

