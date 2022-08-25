Flash flood destroys section of freeway in California

A section of a freeway in California was destroyed by flash flooding, leaving the road impassable on Thursday, 25 August.

Footage shows a portion of the Interstate 10 in Riverside County, having been washed out by the water.

The National Weather service issued several various flash flooding warnings for the local area.

A Caltrans spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that the road was a detour lane created because of ongoing construction.

Floods closed part of the eastbound freeway on Wednesday evening, with westbound lanes were temporarily closed until 11:30pm.

