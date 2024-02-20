California officials remove huge piles of snow as storm hits state

Officials removed huge piles of snow in California on Tuesday, 20 February, as a swirling low-pressure system also brought torrential rain and strong winds to the state.

It comes after a “Pineapple Express” weather system swept the west Coast in early February, dumping torrential rain and triggering street flooding and mudslides.

National Weather Service forecasters expect the rain and wind to subside by Wednesday, but severe thunderstorms will continue to impact the southern coast and heavy snow will continue to fall in California’s mountain region on Tuesday.