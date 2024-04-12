Storm blows out windows of China classroom while students inside

A storm blew out the windows of a classroom in China last week, dramatic footage shows.

Screaming students fled as glass smashed and papers were whipped up in the room at the Jiangxi Vocational College of Science and Technology in Nanchang in Jiangxi.

A spokesperson said the school was closed in the wake of the extreme weather and class schedules were adjusted.

Nanchang Meteorological Observatory issued a red alert for strong winds at 5:25pm after a red alert for hail at 4:35pm.