LBC caller sobs during interview as he fears he’ll ‘freeze to death’ in his own home

A worried LBC caller sobbed on the line as he explained his fears of “freezing to death” in his own home because he can’t get help from the doctors or have antibiotics delivered.

“I’m freezing cold, I’m distressed, I have nobody knocking on my front door, nobody checking in on me,” Philip in Tiverton said.

“I turned to the local charity here, the foodbank, the local council, everything is a closed door... I’ve been on my own for nine days, there’s no one to turn to.

“I’m going to freeze to death in my own home.”

Sign up for our newsletters.