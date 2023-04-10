Houses and cars damaged after multiple tornadoes in New Zealand

Cars and houses were damaged after two separate tornados struck several parts of New Zealand on Sunday, 9 April, and Monday, 10 April.

Trees were downed and roofs were struck in suburbs of East Auckland on Sunday night.

Around 50 calls were placed to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, emergency services said.

Approximately 50 properties were damaged after another tornado struck the northern tip of the south island, hitting the Tasman district less than a day after East Auckland.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.