Arctic blast transforms UK into winter wonderland amid heavy snowfall

An Arctic blast sweeping across the UK has transformed the nation into a snowy winter wonderland.

This footage shows the frosty scenes across Britain as temperatures plummeted in a cold snap.

The Met Office says the chilly conditions are expected to continue into next week, dipping below freezing at nighttime.

More snow and ice warnings are set to kick in on Sunday, 11 December. London and parts of south-east England are under alert from 6pm until 9am the following morning.

In Scotland, a 2-hour notice will be in place from noon.

