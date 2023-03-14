Independent TV
Moment police officer hit by car in snowy conditions caught on bodycam
Bodycam footage captured the moment a police officer was hit by a car as snow fell over Iowa.
This video, shared by Dallas County Sheriff's Office, shows Deputy Bjoin's point of view as he was struck by the car.
In the Facebook post sharing the video, officials said the officer was "fortunate to only receive some bumps and bruises."
"Please remember to slow down and or move over when you see flashing lights," it added.
