Moment lightning strikes near nursing home as storms hit Louisiana

Dramatic footage shows how lightning struck close to a nursing home and a church during a storm in Louisiana on Thursday, 15 December.

This clip shows numerous strikes hitting the area in slow motion.

Bad weather has recently hit Louisiana, with warnings of a tornadic thunderstorm.

St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said: “Our communications tower captured this lightning strike, behind the SJSO, at the lot next to Twin Oaks Nursing Home, across from St. Joan of Arc Church, in LaPlace.”

