Torrential downpours batter England as thunderstorm warnings issued

Torrential downpours hammered parts of England as the Met Office issued a thunderstorm warning for Thursday, 25 August.

Footage shows heavy rain pelting southeast England, with lightning flashing in the stormy sky in Bury St Edmunds.

The Met Office warned of the possibility for homes and businesses to be flooded, and for lightning to damage buildings.

A status yellow warning was valid through to 3pm on Thursday, with one part of Essex seeing more than an inch of rain in just one hour.

