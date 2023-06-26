Terrifying moment massive tornado sends debris flying through air

Footage shared on social media captures the terrifying moment a destructive tornado was spotted ripping through Indiana, sending debris flying into the air on Sunday, 26 June.

The video filmed by a resident in Greenwood shows the powerful tornado pummelling through a field.

At least one person has died due to the storm.

Johnson County Sheriff confirmed extensive damage to neighbourhoods and local areas.

Local authorities asked the public to avoid the affected area while several road closures are in effect.