Watch: Sofa flies through sky as powerful winds hit Turkey

A sofa was sent flying through the sky in Ankara on Wednesday (17 May) as strong winds hit Turkey.

The weather conditions also damaged roofs and buildings in the capital.

Local media reported that wind speeds reached up to 45km/h in Ankara, causing trees to fall and damaging the roof of a shopping centre.

“It’s hitting the side building,” the recorder says as footage shows the piece of furniature hurtling through the air.

