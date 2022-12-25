Arctic blast kills at least 18 as America swept by snow and rain

At least 18 people have died in the US after an Arctic blast swept over the nation over the holidays.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses have been left without power, leaving millions worried about blackouts.

This footage shows the scene in Buffalo, New York, as the storm unleashed its full fury.

Emergency response efforts were paralysed, and the city’s international airport was shut.

Officials have attributed deaths to exposure to severe conditions, car crashes, and a falling tree.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.