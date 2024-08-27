Pregnant woman swept away by flash floods rescued by air force airmen

Air force airmen on a hiking trip rescued a pregnant woman who had been swept away by flash floods in Zion National Park, Utah, newly-released footage shows.

The group were walking on a popular hiking trail when one of the airmen saw a river rising before a flash flood.

They made their way to higher ground, where they spotted a woman floating on her back who appeared “battered, blue, and lifeless” according to Nellis Air Force Base.

An airman withstood the force of the current to pull the woman to shore.

The group were honoured on Monday, 26 August, for their efforts.