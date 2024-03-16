Jump to content
Lucy Leeson | Saturday 16 March 2024 10:41 GMT

UK to get ‘frightening’ hot summer in April as result of climate change, warns senior meteorologist

The UK is forecast for a “frightening” hot summer in April as result of climate change, a senior meteorologist has warned.

Jim Dale claims climate change is one of the main reasons for Britain’s prolonged winter weather and says it will also be responsible for warmer summers in the months to come.

In an interview with GB News, Mr Dale said: “We will see hot weather start to bake in during the course of April, and at times in the summer time.

“We are not divorced from what is going around the globe and what is going on is quite frightening in terms of the temperature profiles. The USA has just had its warmest winter ever.”

