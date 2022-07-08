Londoners bask in sunshine as Met Office predicts heatwave

The Met Office has warned that a heatwave is on its way as temperatures are predicted to soar into the high 20s this weekend.

Temperatures could reach 33 degrees by Tuesday (12 July) after a weekend of warm, dry and settled weather.

People basked in the sunshine on Friday (7 July) as much of the UK enjoyed balmy conditions.

A level three health alert has been issued for next week, with weather experts urging vulnerable members of the public to take extra care in the heat.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.