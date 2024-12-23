Son offers reward for lost Rolex after dad dies at West Ham match

The son of a West Ham fan who died after collapsing at a football match has offered a reward for the return of his father's beloved Rolex watch.

Kevin Gray, 61, from Suffolk, collapsed and died watching West Ham play in London on 9 December.

His son Jamie Gray, 31, said his family enquired about his father's belongings after his death but realised the watch — which was a gift from friends for Kevin's 40th birthday — was gone.

Jamie said his family are willing to pay £2500 to anyone who "anonymously wants to drop it off... no questions asked.

"We just want it back."