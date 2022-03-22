Westminster terror attack survivor speaks of abuse he faces from online trolls

A survivor of the Westminster terror attack has spoken of the “nasty” abuse he receives from online trolls almost five years on from the incident.

Travis Frain was on a university trip to London when he was hit by a car driven by Khalid Masood on 22 March 2017, who went on to kill four people.

Despite the seriousness of the attack, Mr Frain has since been targeted by trolls.

"Immediately after the incident I received some pretty nasty messages... saying that [I'd] faked the attack, that it was a false flag and things like that," he said.

