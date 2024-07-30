Jeff Bridges makes surprise appearance at White Dudes for Harris

Big Lebowski actor Jeff Bridges has formally voiced his support for Kamala Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Known to fans as ‘The Dude” Bridges attended the ‘White Dudes for Harris’ event via Zoom on 29th Monday 2024.

The 74-year-old said: “I was brought to the party not so much as because I’m white, which I certainly am, but because I’m a dude.

“I’m white, I’m a dude and I’m for Harris. I’m excited, man.”

Other well-known ‘White Dudes for Harris’, attendees included Mark Ruffalo, Josh Gad, Mark Hamill, and Josh Groban.