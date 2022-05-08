A former Ministry of Justice employee has spoken out after receiving a six-figure pay-out from the government after a 20-year-long battle over discrimination.

Olivea Ebanks, 55, launched employment tribunal proceedings three times: in 2008, 2011 and finally in 2020 which were respectively won, lost and settled.

In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Ms Ebanks said: “Each time I decided to go to court, I have lost something significant in my life. The first time I went to court, I lost my good mental health. The second time, I lost my marriage and the third time, I lost my job.”