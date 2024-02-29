Glasgow Wonka experience guest shares extended video of bizarre trip

A guest who paid over £150 for Willy’s Chocolate Experience in Glasgow has shared an extended video from her bizarre visit.

TikTok user Josie filmed as she walked around the Wonka warehouse, interacting with various characters and the limited decorations.

“£155 for our Willy Wonka experience, if you don’t laugh you’ll cry,” she wrote on social media.

The event, which was advertised as a “full Wonka experience” complete with “delectable” chocolate fountains and “whimsical” Oompa-Loompas, ended up being a spectacular failure as children were left in tears and parents left furious.