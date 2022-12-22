Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney given freedom of Wrexham at council meeting

Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been awarded freedom of the city.

The actors were honoured by the local council for their help promoting the city.

“I recognise that this is to honour our contribution but I’d also say that the reverse holds true with this town, what it’s given us is immeasurable,” Reynolds said at a council meeting.

Reynolds and McElhenney took over the National League club for £2m in 2021.

Wrexham AFC have since reached the league play-offs and the FA Trophy Final at Wembley.

Sign up for our newsletters.