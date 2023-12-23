WW2 veteran celebrates 100th birthday by asking for Gaza donations instead of gifts

A World War Two veteran is celebrating their100th birthday by asking for donations for the conflict in Gaza instead of gifts

Terry Holt, 99, turns 100 on Christmas Eve and witnessed first-hand the tragedy of children living through war when she served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, the women’s branch of the British Army.

She was based in the Middle East between 1941 and 1948, working in Cairo, Egypt and the Suez Canal.

“When I was stationed in the Middle East in the 1940s, I saw first-hand the fate of children growing up in conflict zones,” Mrs Holt said.

“Seventy years later as I watch the news and see schools, hospitals and mosques being destroyed it fills me with sadness.”

The impact of the recent Israel-Hamas war has motivated her to raise money for Save the Children’s Gaza Emergency Appeal,