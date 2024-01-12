Yemen strikes aim to ‘de-escalate tensions and restore stability’, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak says the aim behind the UK and US strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen is to “de-escalate tensions and restore stability to the region”.

The Prime Minister warned that Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea threaten the economy and have a “damaging impact on people’s shopping”, during an interview with Sky News on Friday (12 January).

The coordinated strikes killed at least five people, wounded six, and “will not go unanswered and unpunished”, a Houthi spokesperson warned.