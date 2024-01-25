Thief smashes window of 400-year-old York building to steal bottles of gin

Police have released footage of the moment a thief broke into a York shop window to steal what he thought was gin - but was, in fact, water.

In the video, the suspect can be seen putting the bottles into a bag after they smashed the window of the York Gin store at around 11pm on Tuesday 23 January.

North Yorkshire Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the footage.

York Gin is based in Sir Thomas Herbert’s House, a Grade I listed Tudor building dating from the 16th and 17th centuries.