Zelensky says humanitarian corridors are ‘working for the first time’ in Ukraine

President Zelensky admitted humanitarian corridors are 'working for the first time' during an address on the rescue effort at Azovstal's steel plant.

"More than a hundred civilians have already been evacuated," he told the camera about the two days of ceasefire. "Women and children [have been] fleeing the hostilities right there, right on the Azovstal plant."

He added that they would be transported to Zaporizhzhia for safety.

Despite the evacuation success, Russia disputes the claims, and reports a lower figure of 80 civilians.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.