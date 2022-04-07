Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has asked for “really painful” sanctions against Russia to prevent further attacks on his nation.

Zelensky said he was grateful for the US sanctions already imposed on Russia, but more needed to be done.

“If there is no really painful package of sanctions against Russia and if there is no supply of weapons we really need and have applied for many times, it will be considered by Russia as a permission. A permission to go further... A permission to start a new bloody wave in Donbas,” Zelensky said.

