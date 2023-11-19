Fans and team-mates of former ice hockey star Adam Johnson paid special tributes at a memorial game held in his honour.

Fans could be heard chanting Johnson’s name as Nottingham Panthers players returned to the ice on Saturday evening (19 November) at the Motorpoint Arena for the Adam Johnson Memorial Game.

Johnson, 29, died in hospital on 28 October after being hit in the neck by an opposition player’s skate during the Panthers’ away Challenge Cup match against Sheffield Steelers.