Lioness Alex Greenwood predicts England’s chances at Women’s World Cup

Lionesses defender Alex Greenwood has been speculating on the England squad's chances at the Women's World Cup, with proceedings kicking off in just a few days time.

The team, managed by Sarina Wiegman, managed to go all the way at the Euros, so expectations are high in this tournament.

"We’re European champions for a reason. High but very humble as well, and we’re a team that’s hard-working and a team I think that’s focused on the job in hand", Greenwood says.

"But I think right now the focus is on the first game and not past that.”