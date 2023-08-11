Andy Murray was visibly frustrated as he apologised to fans and revealed more about his injury which forced him to pull out of the Toronto Master.

The British star withdrew from his watch with Italy’s Jannik Sinner due to an abdominal strain.

In a statement, Murray said: “I had a very similar issue last year in the tournament in Stuttgart before Wimbledon which forced me to miss the Queen’s Club tournament and I was able to play Wimbledon.

Murray also addressed the crowd after withdrawing from the match, where he said he told the crowd he felt like he had “let you down”.