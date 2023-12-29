Mikel Arteta admitted his side came up short in both boxes as Arsenal slumped to defeat to West Ham to miss out on regaining top spot in the Premier League.

The Gunners remain behind Liverpool as they lost 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on what Arteta conceded was one of the most frustrating nights of his four-year tenure as Arsenal boss.

“This is football,” he told reporters at full-time, reflecting on a “disappointing” result.

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back quickly with another London derby against Fulham on Sunday 31 December.