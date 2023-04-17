Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal need to rediscover their “ruthless” streak after they blew a two-goal lead for the second time in a week.

The Gunners suffered another dose of the title jitters as West Ham came from two down to draw 2-2 at the London Stadium.

Last week, Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead against Liverpool, meaning they have dropped four points in the space of a week.

With Manchester City closing the gap at the top of the Premier League table to just four points, Arteta has admitted his side need to start killing opponents off again.

