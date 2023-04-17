Roy Keane and Gary Neville got involved in a heated debate over Arsenal’s season after the Gunners dropped points for the second Premier League game in a row.

Mikel Arteta’s side blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against West Ham, meaning Manchester City closed the gap at the top to four points with a game in hand.

Amid suggestion Arsenal could be pipped to the title after sitting top of the table for so long, Neville suggested coming second would still be an “unbelievable” achievement.

“No, it wouldn’t be Gary... You’re in cuckoo land man,” Keane replied.

