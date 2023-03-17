Independent TV
Arteta calls for Arsenal stars to bounce back after ‘huge blow’ of Europa League exit
Mikel Arteta conceded Arsenal’s Europa League exit at the hands of Sporting was a “huge blow” but called on his players to lift themselves as their Premier League title hunt continues.
Gabriel Martinelli saw his spot-kick saved as a closely-fought tie was settled by a penalty shootout, with Sporting winning 5-3 on spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium.
“It’s a huge blow. We really wanted to go through and fight in the competition and go for it,” Arteta said at full-time.
