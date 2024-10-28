Footballers and celebrities including Rodri, Harry Kane, and Natalie Portman arrived at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris on Monday (October 28).

The world’s best footballers, along with stars of the stage and screen, gathered at the Theatre du Chatelet for a night of awards and celebration.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham as well as Manchester City’s Rodri were widely tipped as frontrunners for the men’s award.

It was Rodri who was crowned “best player in the world” despite walking into the ceremony on crutches due to an ACL injury he sustained playing for the Premier League champions.