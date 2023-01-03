Pelé: Miguel Delaney pays tribute to Brazilian football legend ahead of funeral

The Independent’s chief football writer Miguel Delaney paid tribute to Pelé ahead of the football legend’s funeral today, 3 January.

The sporting icon, who died on 29 December at the age of 82, was regarded by many as the greatest player of all time.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Santos to pay respects to Pelé during a funeral procession.

“The numbers make you think of a royal funeral, which of course this is in so many senses... It feels much more of a celebration of a legend, rather than a solemn occasion,” Delaney told Sky News.

