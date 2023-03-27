Basketball player hits incredible buzzer-beater shot to win BBL Trophy

Watch the moment a basketball player made an incredible, buzzer-beating shot to win the British Basketball League trophy.

This video shows the jaw-dropping moment David Sloan made the stunning swish that saw the Caledonia Gladiators end their title drought.

The team beat Cheshire Phoenix by 73-70 at the Emirates Arena on Sunday, 26 March.

“I missed a couple of shots that I usually make but I’m a confidence player and as soon as that ball left my hands, I knew it was going in,” Sloan said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.