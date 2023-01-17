Bristol Rovers players, coaches and staff have shaved their heads in support of defender Nick Anderton, who is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

Manager Joey Barton was among those who chopped off their hair on 16 January - choosing that date in honour of Anderton’s squad number 16.

The group were all smiles as they posed for photos after a visit to the barbers.

Rovers also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Anderton and his family, with the total already surpassing £34,000.

