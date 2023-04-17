Carlo Ancelotti says Chelsea will see Real Madrid tie as chance to save season

Carlo Ancelotti called Chelsea’s Champions League quarter-final second-leg meeting against Real Madrid a “great opportunity” to turn a disappointing season around.

European champions Real lead 2-0 from last week’s first leg at the Bernabeu after a dominant display against Frank Lampard’s side.

Victory would see Ancelotti’s team move a step closer to retaining the trophy they won for the 14th time last season, when they knocked out the Blues in the last-eight after a thrilling tie that saw Chelsea fight back from two goals down and still lose.

