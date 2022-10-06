Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has addressed the possibility of a release clause in star player Erling Haaland’s contract.

The striker added another two goals to his season tally last night, 5 October, in a 5-0 Champions League win against FC Copenhagen.

Reports had emerged in Spain that a clause in the 22-year-old’s contract could mean that Real Madrid would have a free run at signing him as soon as 2024.

Dismissing the rumours, the football manager said: “He has not got a release clause for Real Madrid or any other team.”

