Liverpool fans “deserve praise” for their behaviour at the chaotic Champions League final in Paris last year, sports minister Stuart Andrew has said.

“I’m glad to see that Liverpool fans were exonerated from any blame and, in fact, actually it was only because of how they behaved there were no fatalities,” Mr Andrew said, as he answered questions from MPs conducting an inquiry into safety at major sporting events.

An independent review concluded last month found that Uefa bore “primary responsibility” for what almost led to a “mass fatality catastrophe” in Paris last May.

