Pochettino ‘desperate’ for trophies after reaching Carabao Cup final

Mauricio Pochettino is “desperate” to win trophies at Chelsea after his side reached the Carabao Cup final, beating Middlesborough 6-1 on aggregate on Tuesday, 23 January.

“Yes, I am desperate to win a title here,” the Argentinian said, adding that he won three trophies in less than two years at Paris St Germain and wants to replicate that with Chelsea.

“I think now is the moment to believe that we can win,” he said.

Chelsea will face either Fulham or Liverpool in the final, who face off on Wednesday evening, with Liverpool currently up 2-1 on aggregate after the first leg.