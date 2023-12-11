Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:57
Pochettino looks to January transfer window despite Chelsea’s £1billion outlay
Mauricio Pochettino suggested that Chelsea need to spend in the January transfer window despite heavy investment already.
Chelsea has lost back-to-back defeats after a 2-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday 11 December.
“When the transfer window opens, (we will) see what we can do. I do not say that I need to ask for more players or less players, but I think it is to see if the perceptions match the reality,” the Chelsea boss said post-match.
Further spending would come after Todd Boehly already forked out more than £1bn on players since taking over in May 2022.
Up next
17:49
Femme star George MacKay: ‘Sex scenes are fundamental to storytelling’
26:29
Benjamin Zephaniah and Loyle Carner talk art, dyslexia and Shakespeare
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
03:40
Best moments from the 2023 GOP presidential debates
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:07
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?
04:48
What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
17:49
Femme star George MacKay: ‘Sex scenes are fundamental to storytelling’
14:02
Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch
00:49
The Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war
01:35
The Lazarus Project stars give their own summary of sci-fi series
03:24
Singer MEGA’s stunning performance of ‘Let You Down’ for Music Box
03:13
Emeli Sandé’s intimate rendition of ‘All This Love’ on Music Box
03:35
Emeli Sandé performs title track from new album How Were We To Know
03:39
Only The Poets perform ‘Looking At You’
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
01:12
Nigel Farage clashes with Ed Balls after he’s compared to Matt Hancock
00:30
Rishi Sunak heckled as he arrives at Britain’s Covid Inquiry
00:28
Watch ‘tornado’ sweep through Irish village destroying homes and cars
02:46
Watch how Zarach are tackling child bed poverty around the UK
01:39
London protesters urge leaders to do more to tackle climate crisis
01:36
Divers crush purple urchins in fight to save California’s kelp forests
01:04
First Formula E car made from electronic waste on display at Cop28
01:46
Italian fishing villages ditch polystyrene to curb sea pollution
00:33
Nigel Farage boasts I’m A Celeb is ‘biggest paycheck I’ve ever had’
00:30
Kylie Minogue makes surprise Neighbours confession during live show
00:43
Strictly’s Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell declare ‘I love you’
00:38
Mystery woman enters I’m A Celeb camp during live final
00:48
Doncaster couple cover house with lavish Willy Wonka decorations
00:50
Watch: Exceptionally rare white alligator born at Florida park
01:33
Molly-Mae admits she is ‘going through it’ in tearful blog update
00:37
William and Kate joined by their children for Christmas service
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09