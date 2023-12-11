Pochettino looks to January transfer window despite Chelsea’s £1billion outlay

Mauricio Pochettino suggested that Chelsea need to spend in the January transfer window despite heavy investment already.

Chelsea has lost back-to-back defeats after a 2-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday 11 December.

“When the transfer window opens, (we will) see what we can do. I do not say that I need to ask for more players or less players, but I think it is to see if the perceptions match the reality,” the Chelsea boss said post-match.

Further spending would come after Todd Boehly already forked out more than £1bn on players since taking over in May 2022.